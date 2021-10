Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 16:02 Hits: 10

CAIRO (Reuters) - Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a U.S. delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with European Union representatives, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/11/taliban-delegation-ends-discussions-with-us-delegation-in-doha