Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 20:29 Hits: 10

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune said the return of the North African country's ambassador to Paris was conditional on France showing it fully respects Algeria, Ennahar TV reported on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/11/algeria-says-envoy039s-return-depends-on-french-respect-for-algeria--ennahar-tv