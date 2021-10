Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 16:10 Hits: 1

Avoiding an unprecedented default, the U.S. Senate voted along party lines on Thursday to move the debt cap deadline into December. President Biden harshly criticized Republicans in the Senate for threatening a filibuster, saying their actions are dangerous.

