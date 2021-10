Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 17:36 Hits: 1

On Friday, 140 countries signed a tentative agreement to establish a 15% minimum corporate tax on the largest multinational corporations. The deal, a “once-in-a-generation accomplishment,” will deter corporations from stashing profits in offshore tax havens.

