Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 18:47 Hits: 1

Invasive fish species threaten the Mediterranean. But people are finding ways to mitigate their impact – if not turn them into dinner.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1008/It-came-from-the-Red-Sea!-Invasive-fish-spur-creative-responses-in-Cyprus?icid=rss