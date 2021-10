Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 19:27 Hits: 1

A relative lack of violence before the Oct. 10 vote signals a small victory for Iraqi youth who rose up against a corrupt and violent political elite.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1008/Why-Iraq-enjoys-a-calm-election?icid=rss