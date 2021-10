Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:35 Hits: 0

Central banks become concerned, and usually start tightening policy, when higher inflation fuels higher inflation expectations among consumers. Current trends suggest that US policymakers have more to worry about than their European counterparts.

