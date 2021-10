Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:10 Hits: 0

Now that environment, social, and governance standards have gone mainstream among investors in the advanced economies, the question is what ESG criteria will mean for developing countries. A closer examination shows that such standards have little to offer export-dependent economies, and may even prove counterproductive.

