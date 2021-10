Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 09:44 Hits: 0

The recent data-manipulation scandal involving the World Bank’s annual flagship report, and the role of the International Monetary Fund’s current managing director, has shaken public confidence in the Bretton Woods institutions. Will procedural tweaks alone be enough to rebuild their reputation, or do the problems run deeper?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-undoing-of-doing-business