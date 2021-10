Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 crisis has generated global political momentum to alter the balance of power between the state and the market in macroeconomic management. Hopes of building back better now hinge on the emergence of a new policy paradigm to help guide a just transition to a decarbonized world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-crisis-second-chance-for-global-development-by-rebeca-grynspan-2021-10