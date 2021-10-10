The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Florida Republican unnecessarily removes herself from voting pool

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Let’s call today’s cautionary tale “Florida.”

People really bought into the Big Lie. 

All of that was debunked, obviously. 

WTH is going on in this country is that vaccinated folks had to mask up to protect the assholes who refuse to vaccinate, not to mention themselves from the small chance of breakthrough cases. Because even if the chance of a serious COVID infection is slim, we don’t want to go through a hellish hospital experience while putting ourselves and our families at risk of financial ruin. 

That’s what’s going on. 

Imagine your last communication to the world being a meme complaining about the price of gas.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing a tough reelection race next year, just lost another one of his super supporters. All because she couldn’t be bothered to listen to science, and because he has decided that letting his own supporters die en masse is the path to winning the 2024 Republican presidential primary.  

Remember, DeSantis won his 2018 race by 32,000 votes. The current COVID death rate in Florida is 1,400 per week (down from 2,000 per week just a few weeks ago). Florida is the land of the razor thin election victory, and here is DeSantis willfully culling his own base. 

