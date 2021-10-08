The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa Wins Nobel Peace Prize After Facing Years of Threats Arrests

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday morning to Filipina journalist Maria Ressa and Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov for their work to “safeguard freedom of expression.” Ressa has repeatedly been arrested by the government of Rodrigo Duterte for the groundbreaking work of her news site Rappler, which has exposed Duterte’s deadly war on drugs that has killed tens of thousands. “The Nobel Peace Prize committee realized a world without facts means a world without truth,” said Ressa today after winning the prize. We reair a 2019 interview when Ressa came into the Democracy Now! studio.

