Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 09:58 Hits: 2

Abolhassan Banisadr, who was elected Iran’s first president after the 1979 revolution and later fled the country and became an outspoken opponent of the theocratic government, has died. He was 88.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/abolhassan-banisadr-death/31500841.html