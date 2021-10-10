Unvaxxed Allen West is 'probably going to be admitted to the hospital' from COVID despite taking ivermectin

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 10:23 Hits: 11

Allen West, the one-term extremist Tea Party Florida Republican U.S. Congressman who is now running to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday morning announced his wife Angela tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had mild symptoms but did not say he had COVID. West told supporters via Twitter he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which are neither approved to treat nor proven to be helpful for treating or preventing coronavirus.

After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing symptoms.

Hours later West admitted his health was far worse than just "a low grade fever and light body aches."

"I want to thank all of you for your prayers," West wrote on Facebook. "Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There's a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital."

Just two days ago West bragged about the "packed house" he had for his gubernatorial race fundraiser.

Just two days ago West bragged about the "packed house" he had for his gubernatorial race fundraiser.

