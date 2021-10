Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 18:51 Hits: 9

Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power.

