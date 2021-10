Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 04:41 Hits: 9

Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a strong riposte to Beijing.

https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211010-taiwan-president-says-island-will-not-bow-to-pressure-to-accept-china-s-rule