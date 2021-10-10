Category: World Hits: 10WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pregnant Afghan Air Force pilot who had been detained at a rural sanatorium in Tajikistan and had voiced her concerns to Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-stranded-tajik-sanatorium-pregnant-afghan-pilot-fears-unborn-baby-2021-10-06 last week about the risks to her unborn child has been moved to a maternity hospital, one of her fellow pilots said. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/10/pregnant-afghan-pilot-who-voiced-fears-to-reuters-moved-to-tajik-hospital