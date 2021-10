Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 10:24 Hits: 12

KUALA LUMPUR: All roadblocks at state borders nationwide will be removed from midnight following the lifting of the interstate travel ban, says Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/2021/10/10/interstate-travel-roadblocks-removed-from-midnight-except-in-emco-areas-says-igp