Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 08:23 Hits: 11

Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme who was accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, has died at 85, authorities said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211010-father-of-pakistan-s-nuclear-bomb-a-q-khan-dies-aged-85