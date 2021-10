Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 08:01 Hits: 2

Millions of people around the world have received the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Now the team behind BioNTech is receiving Germany's biggest award for medicine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biontech-founders-win-top-german-medicine-award/a-59243208?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf