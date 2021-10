Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:21 Hits: 2

A significant majority of Germans say religion plays no role in their life, a poll has shown. Fewer than one in eight adults believe that faith makes the world a fairer place, although younger people were more positive.

