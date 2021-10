Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:55 Hits: 2

As the Taliban lobby for international recognition of their "Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan, the group's ideological allies in Pakistan are applying political pressure on Islamabad.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-s-islamic-parties-push-for-taliban-recognition-in-afghanistan/a-59449154?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf