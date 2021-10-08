Africa-France summit: Macron confronts youth on hopes and frustrations

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

In tonight's edition, we're coming to you from Montpellier where a special summit aimed at resetting ties between France and Africa gathered young people from both France and Africa. No heads of state besides French president Emmanuel Macron attended. The French president vowed a full reckoning with the legacy of colonialism as young Africans condemned France's "arrogance" and "paternalism".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/eye-on-africa/20211008-africa-france-summit-president-macron-confronts-youth-on-hopes-and-frustrations