Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 17:37 Hits: 8

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police used water cannon and tear gas on Saturday to push back hundreds of people, including neo-fascist activists, demonstrating in Rome against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/10/italian-police-use-water-cannon-to-push-back-anti-vax-protesters-in-rome