Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 11:21 Hits: 2

Banisadr became Iran's first president months after 1979 revolution, but was later impeached and fled the country.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/9/iran-first-president-abolhassan-banisadr-dies-in-paris-at-88