Anti-vaxxer asks why 'homeless people' aren't 'dead in the street' and gets the best answer ever

It is hard to escape the daily stories about anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and people who believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is secretly Jewish and/or controlling the global pandemic response in order to unfairly target conservatives. Most often now, these are the same people who get sick and succumb to the terrible consequences of COVID-19. The ignorance of the anti-vaccine movement goes all the way back to when the first vaccines were created in the 1700s. But in the 1700s we also didn’t believe in evolution … because Darwin didn’t even exist yet. Look how far we’ve come!

The feelings we have range from sympathy and sadness for those lost, regardless of their pig-headedness, to anger and frustration at … their pig-headedness. The reality is that all of these feelings and emotions and thoughts are valid because the stresses we are all collectively facing are overwhelming at times, and trying to get everyone to face the same way on the ship of humanity can feel disheartening, to say the least. That is why sometimes it is nice to have someone give a filterless voice to some of our feelings, as was done on Hollywood Blvd. on Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM. Get your smiling face on.

I give you:

Hollywood Blvd, Saturday, 11:22 AM: ANTI-VAXX PROTESTER: Do you see all of these homeless people around. Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why? HOMELESS PERSON (walking by): Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck. pic.twitter.com/rPskpOqtKs October 6, 2021

Tada!

There is something poetic about an unhoused man pointing out the raging hypocrisy and no-sense logical fallacies of a few people pretending to acknowledge the unhoused, who also have no interest in the welfare of the unhoused, but also would like you to believe they care about the welfare of the country.

As someone else pointed out, Los Angeles County may have a higher rate of vaccinated unhoused folks than Republicans.

The Department of Health Services’ Housing for Health teams have achieved an average 75 percent success rate in giving persons experiencing homelessness their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, using a multi-faceted strategy of education, encouragement and follow-up.

That was in April and does not include the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. Most breakdowns of vaccination rates in the United States have white Republicans at the low end of the spectrum. Add to that the failed recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which showed that counties with higher vaccination rates voted against the radical right-wing ploy to do away with science.

But there were some thoughtful responses to the unthoughtful person portrayed in the video above.

That's why they don't want to help the homeless, because there goes their scapegoat, there goes the one thing that makes them feel better about their miserable lives. October 6, 2021

And then some interesting ideas on justice and merit.

When you own someone this completely, you also own their house. It's only logical. October 6, 2021

And then watch out! Someone let a commie in!

Really helps that the vaccine is the first free piece of healthcare we've gotten in decades October 6, 2021

That pinko must be talking about this.

No way you’re getting my money George Soros! (Soros is probably involved in some way, right?)

And for some reason this response always gets me. But let’s not gloat.

Maybe a little more gloating. It’s cathartic.

And finally.

But they should be October 6, 2021

