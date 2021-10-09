CNN analyst pushes back against Trump's theory about vaccine hesistancy

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 14:01 Hits: 10

Former President Donald Trump thinks he understands the anti-vaccine community and recently shared why he believes so many people are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, October 7, Trump appeared on Fox News for an interview with host Sean Hannity. According to the former president, a sizable number of Americans are refusing to get vaccinated because they do not trust President Joe Biden or his administration.

"During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying oh, gee, I don't want to take it," Trump said. "Now they say that. And that's because they don't trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason.

"But they say we don't want it, we aren't going to take it. When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job."

According to a Gallup polling recorded in September, "92% of Democrats had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while just 56% of Republicans had done the same."

Now, CNN political reporter Chris Cillizza is breaking down Trump's seemingly odd theory while pushing back with a different perspective.

"It couldn't be -- and stay with me here -- a persistent effort to undermine the very idea of truth over a four-year presidency, could it?" Cillizza asked. "Or a president who consistently downplayed the threat posed by the virus, mocked the necessity of wearing a mask to mitigate the spread and sought to undermine experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci? And that, once this seed of denial of facts and expertise takes root, it grows in all sorts of malformed and malicious ways."

According to Cillizza, it appears to be a combination of all those things. He also emphasized the vaccine development timeline and the fact that it was developed during Trump's presidency; not Biden's.

He concluded, "It's either all of that or it's Republicans not trusting Biden even though the vaccine was developed under a plan put in place by Trump."

