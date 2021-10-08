The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Gas Could Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis: Lavrov

On Friday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergei Lavrov said that his country is willing to help the European Union (UE) overcome its energy crisis.

The GAZPROM, a Russian majority state-owned multinational corporation, can increase its gas supply and contribute to the reduction of the European prices, which are currently at an all-time high.

"With the current sharp rise in oil prices, especially for natural gas and electricity in EU countries, it is obvious that we have to cooperate more closely", Lavrov said and noted that "Europe would also need to take positive steps towards reciprocity."

Russia plans to bring gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. When this 750-mile infrastructure is fully operational, 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year could reach the EU countries through the Baltic Sea.

Lavrov also stated that Moscow does not accept the accusations that Russia is responsible for the price increases that have prompted the current European crisis.

He clarified that the problem has been generated by the EU regulations, which limit the participation of any company in the energy market and facilitate short-term transactions instead of long-term contracts. Lavrov also recalled that the European Commission hampered the construction and operation of Nord Stream 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to foster animosity against this energy project, arguing that Europe will become dependent on Russia, a country President Joe Biden continues to treat as a geopolitical adversary.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russian-Gas-Could-Solve-Europes-Energy-Crisis-Lavrov-20211008-0006.html

