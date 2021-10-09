This plane isn't releasing a chemtrail in the airport – here's why

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 13:03 Hits: 8

You’ve probably heard of the chemtrail conspiracy theory. People who believe in it think that the white trails left behind in the sky by aeroplanes are made up of toxic chemicals, and that global governments are using them to poison us. In this episode of Truth or Fake, we looked at a video that shows a plane supposedly releasing a chemtrail while it’s still parked at the airport.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20211008-this-plane-isn-t-releasing-a-chemtrail-in-the-airport-%E2%80%93-here-s-why