Bayeux exhibition celebrates war photographer Manoocher Deghati

Bayeux exhibition celebrates war photographer Manoocher Deghati The 28th annual Bayeux War Correspondents' Awards get underway in Normandy this weekend, honouring journalists who have put their life on the line to tell important stories from war zones. This year’s president of the jury is Franco-Iranian photojournalist Manoocher Deghati, whose 45-year career is being celebrated with an exhibition in Bayeux. FRANCE 24 spoke to him about his work.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20211009-exhibition-celebrates-renowned-war-photographer-deghati-ahead-of-bayeux-awards

