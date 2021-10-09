'A question of life and death': Militia-backed candidates play big role in Iraq polls

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 14:09 Hits: 9

Iraq goes to the polls in parliamentary elections on Sunday, two years after anger at the war-scarred country’s political class came surging out in mass protests. Now the collection of Shia militias created to fight the Islamic State (IS) group in 2014 are wielding more and more political power. FRANCE 24 reports on the Right’s Movement, a party connected to the Hezbollah Brigades, as it campaigns in Baghdad.

