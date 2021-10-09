The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'A question of life and death': Militia-backed candidates play big role in Iraq polls

'A question of life and death': Militia-backed candidates play big role in Iraq polls Iraq goes to the polls in parliamentary elections on Sunday, two years after anger at the war-scarred country’s political class came surging out in mass protests. Now the collection of Shia militias created to fight the Islamic State (IS) group in 2014 are wielding more and more political power. FRANCE 24 reports on the Right’s Movement, a party connected to the Hezbollah Brigades, as it campaigns in Baghdad.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211009-a-question-of-life-and-death-militia-backed-candidates-play-big-role-in-iraq-polls

