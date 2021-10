Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 14:03 Hits: 9

KANGAR (Bernama): A man was found dead with his hands bound after he was tied up by villagers after getting into a fight at Kampung Guar Sabun in Batu Pahat near here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/09/rent-collector-tied-up-by-villagers-after-fighting-with-man-dies-in-perlis