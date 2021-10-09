Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The inexorable movement to scrutinize Jan 6 and the Trump era continues

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 11:30 Hits: 8

Editorial/Omaha World-Herald:

They appear to believe the mob they continue to incite can be controlled. We have ample evidence that it cannot.

Their winks at the widely discredited conspiracy theory that the presidential election was stolen by massive, multistate fraud and their failure to firmly and forcefully tell the whole truth allow suspicion in the public to simmer and grow.

No responsible, clear-thinking political leader should need more evidence than the video footage and subsequent findings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to fully accept the dangers. And yet many Republicans ignore, minimize or reframe an assault that included violent attacks on law officers and threats to constitutional officers and process.

The election lie is not a game, it's a danger; our real leaders must squelch it

Neil Irwin/NY Times Upshot:

The New Jobs Numbers Are Pretty Good, Actually

They fell far short of analyst expectations, but they reflect a steady expansion that is more rapid than other recent recoveries.

Much of the disappointment in payroll growth came from strange statistical quirks around school reopening. The number of jobs in state local education combined with private education fell by 180,000 in September — when the customary seasonal adjustments are applied.

There is reason to think the pandemic made those seasonal adjustments misleading. Schools reopened in September en masse, and employed 1.28 million more people (excluding seasonal adjustments) in September than in August. But a “normal” year, whatever that means anymore, would have featured an even bigger surge in employment. In other words, this might be a statistical artifact of a shrinking education sector earlier in the pandemic, not new information about what is happening this fall.