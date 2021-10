Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 03:22 Hits: 8

International mediators say they are ready to facilitate a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia as the two Caucasus nations attempt to end their long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/amernia-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh/31500604.html