Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:20 Hits: 8

Russia added a dozen new journalists and media organizations to its "foreign agents" list, including RFE/RL reporters and the open-source investigative group Bellingcat, as authorities tightened their grip on independent journalism in the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia--rferl-journalists-foreign-agents/31500744.html