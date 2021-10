Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:36 Hits: 14

Ukrainian prosecutors said they had broadened a criminal investigation into pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, accusing him of colluding to finance separatist forces in the eastern Donbas region.

