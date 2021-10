Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 07:34 Hits: 8

Beijing is seeking the elimination of US tariffs, while Washington sees the discussions as a test of bilateral engagement between the two major economic powers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-china-chief-trade-negotiators-hold-candid-talks/a-59455726?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf