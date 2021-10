Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 07:47 Hits: 12

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211009-uncle-of-syrian-president-returns-from-decades-long-exile-to-avoid-french-prison