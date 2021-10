Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:45 Hits: 11

More than 100 people are believed dead or missing in the sinking of a makeshift vessel on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday.

