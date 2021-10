Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:27 Hits: 9

BAGAN DATUK (Bernama): The appointment of Danesh Raj Nagarajan as a member of the Board of Directors of Universiti Malaya (UM) will raise the voices of young people to a higher level, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/09/danesh-raj039s-appointment-will-raise-voice-of-young-says-noraini