Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:30 Hits: 11

The Asian Development Bank and the UK's Prudential are developing a $120bn plan to buy coal plants in Asia.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2021/10/9/why-plans-to-buy-asias-coal-plants-will-benefit-wall-street