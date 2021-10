Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 20:31 Hits: 3

Users have been facing issues accessing the social media giant's apps and services for the second time in a week. The company said a configuration change was behind the outage, which is under control.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/facebook-instagram-face-technical-problems-again/a-59454870?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf