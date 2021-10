Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 06:03 Hits: 11

"The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled," Xi Jinping promised amid growing tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-xi-jinping-vows-peaceful-reunification-with-taiwan/a-59455741?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf