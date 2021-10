Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 19:49 Hits: 3

Six-time winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time victor, were among the 30 names revealed on Friday for the Ballon d'Or award.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20211008-psg-s-attacking-trio-of-messi-neymar-and-mbapp%C3%A9-among-ballon-d-or-nominees