The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

AFRICA - FRANCE SUMMIT : President Macron confronts youth on hopes and frustrations

Category: World Hits: 8

AFRICA - FRANCE SUMMIT : President Macron confronts youth on hopes and frustrations In tonight's edition, we're coming to you from Montpellier where a special summit aimed at resetting ties between France and Africa gathered young people from both France and Africa. No heads of state besides French president Emmanuel Macron attended.  The French president vowed a full reckoning with the legacy of colonialism as young Africans condemned France's "arrogance" and "paternalism". 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/eye-on-africa/20211008-africa-france-summit-president-macron-confronts-youth-on-hopes-and-frustrations

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version