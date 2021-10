Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 05:46 Hits: 12

A federal appeals court Friday night quickly allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211009-us-appeals-court-reinstates-restrictive-texas-law-banning-most-abortions