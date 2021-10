Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 07:23 Hits: 13

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Individuals intending to carry out activities, like climbing or motorcycle riding, in the permanent forest reserves are required to obtain a permit from their respective District Forest Office to enter the area. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/09/get-permit-first-to-enter-permanent-forest-reserves-says-forestry-dept