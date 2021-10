Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 20:40 Hits: 3

After Ethiopia expelled U.N. humanitarian staff, the Security Council didn’t act. Has the world lost its devotion to the “responsibility to protect”?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/1008/Famine-in-Ethiopia-Is-the-world-averting-its-eyes?icid=rss