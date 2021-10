Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 21:31 Hits: 9

The United States is an outlier as a major economy without a data privacy law. Is the path clearing for that to change?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1008/Data-privacy-is-a-big-public-concern.-Will-Congress-answer-with-a-law?icid=rss