Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 21:47 Hits: 8

Majority of those who took Panama's dangerous jungle route in hopes of reaching North America are Haitians, IOM says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/8/more-than-91000-migrants-crossed-perilous-darien-gap-so-far-this-year